UEA’s Career Service is holding its first ever graduate fair, called GradFair, to help students leaving the university find a graduate level job.



The fair will take place at the Forum in Norwich between 11am to 3pm on 23 May, and all organisations attending will have job openings. Organisations attending the fair include the Civil Service Fast Stream, Ernst and Young, NHS Professionals and Aviva.



Employers may find a degree provides students with transferable qualities that are of value.

Julie Schofield, joint head of careers, business and engagement said the fair is “an opportunity”.

She added: “Attending the fair will also enable students and graduates to talk to careers advisers, gain direct insight from a recruitment agency and explore further study as an option.”



Careers Advisors will also offer one-to-one guidance and advice alongside free study information and free skills workshop to students who do not wish to network or are unsure of what career path to pursue.

The GradFair is free to attend and places are bookable through MyCareerCentral.