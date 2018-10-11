Whether you are new to the UEA theatre scene or have been a devoted follower of it for years, Boudica by Tristan Bernays is the next, very exciting, production happening right here on campus. Directed by Priya Appleby and Thomas Guttridge, this will be the second amateur production of this play of rebellion and power since it was published in 2017. If you’ve got tickets, count yourselves lucky!

Boudica explores the remarkable complexity of women and their strength. Brimming with attitude, this important play showcases strong female leads. When asked about the importance of strong female characters in this day and age, Pete Rapp, who plays Cunobeline, said that “It feels right to put on a play about women kicking ass at the moment, just as it would be at any time!” Co-director Thomas Guttridge mentioned how “it will always be our job as creatives to display equality and diversity in our work and to have a show with such strong and interesting female characters is incredibly apt for this time.” Priya Appleby, co-director, adds that “one of the many great things about the women in ‘Boudica’ is that as much as they are strong characters, with desires, goals and autonomy, they are also flawed. Too often are the role models offered to young women perfect, beautiful princesses who never falter on their path of righteousness and it’s so refreshing to see three women at the heart of this play who all have as many weaknesses as they do strengths.”

When asked what inspirations helped them develop their ideas about the play, Erin Clancy, who plays Gaius Suentonis, stated that “music has been really important in our rehearsal process, especially in the battle scenes, to get us all pumped and in the right headspace for the action. It has been really interesting to see how music in performance can influence the energy of a scene so dramatically”. Guttridge then shared his inspirations for his direction of the play – “I was raised in a heavily matriarchal family, hearing the story of Boudica from the strongest of women in my life, my mum and grandma, so you could say that my main inspiration was them! I have always been enamored with the story of the Warrior Queen that made Rome fear and to work on this show has been a pleasure.”

Jess Lester – Boudica – mentioned that for her, the most enjoyable element of the process was “being badass as hell. Having people at your mercy night and day is a power trip to say the least”. It does seem that the combat rehearsals have been particularly effective and enjoyable for the big cast and crew. Clancy mentions “I’ve never done any significant amount of stage combat before so it’s been really fun to explore and try out in the rehearsal room and on stage. Plus, I’m really excited to see what the audience make of all the fighting”. Appleby enjoyed “the weekend combat boot camp sessions…because I can watch our wonderful choreographers Alexander Grauwiler and Katherine Edwards do an outstanding job of creating the stage combat”.

A play this powerful is bound to provoke some intense feelings and ideas in the audience, but what do the cast hope for us to take away from the performance? Clancy wishes that the audience “leave feeling empowered (despite all the death) and thoroughly entertained”, while Lester states rather cooly that “we could all use a bit of Icenian stubbornness in our lives”. The actors have all been giving three-word descriptions of the play and their characters. Alasdair Lindsay says “Boudica is: relentless, stylised, provocative” while Katy McEntee’s description is particularly intriguing: “Boudica is: women kick ass”. Lester believes that “it will be nothing like the UEA Drama Studio has seen before. Heavy action, epic characters, high stakes and a story rooted in history. It’s a show waiting to be gawped at.” All this talk of stage combat is preparing me for an evening of utter thrill and entertainment.

Boudica will play at the UEA Drama Studio at 7pm on October 11th,12th and 13th.