The conductor of an orchestra in which I used to play once told me that in order to play Russian music properly, one had to play their instrument ‘coldly’. Needless to say, this is easier said than done. Yet, I think that it is necessary in order to capture the unique character of a Romantic-era Russian piece. In their performance of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition it seemed to take a while for the UEA Symphony Orchestra to achieve this frosty quality; certainly in the opening passages the feeling was one of warmth.

This changed though, with the Alto-Saxophone solo of ‘The Old Castle’, during which Saxophonist Matthew Williams played with such chilling detachment that a listener’s spine could not help but tingle. With the help of the rest of the Woodwind section (in my opinion the standout section of this rendition), the rest of the orchestra caught up around the 15 minute mark, resulting in the remainder of the piece achieving a sombre triumph worthy of the piece, the composer, and the quality of the orchestra. Such a performance was made possible by the formidable conducting skills of Stuart Dunlop, who, not unlike a musical Wellington, directed the orchestra with an orderly finesse. This firm leadership was most evident in the closing moments of the piece, during which the interweaving parts, and final chords were firmly in time, in what could easily have been a bit of mess in the hands of a lesser conductor.

Tom Primrose (the Director of UEA Choir) is certainly not a lesser conductor, but if Dunlop can be likened to Wellington, then Primrose can be likened to Alexander, his abundant enthusiasm evidently, and charmingly, infecting his choir. Both conductor and choir got stuck into Rachmaninov’s Music from Vespers eagerly, finding the right mood swiftly, and dealing with the language barrier (the work was written in Russian, and I can’t imagine the entire choir are fluent) surprisingly well. At times the Sopranos and Altos seemed to drown out the Tenors and the Basses, but this did not harm the overall performance at all; in fact, one of their pieces, Rachmaninov’s Choral Concerto: V Molitvakh Neusïpayushchuyu Bogoroditsu, was so well performed that I got home and listened to it straight away.

It was in the final piece, Mussorgsky’s Prologue and Coronation Scene from Boris Godunov, that the true quality of both ensembles was truly evident. The orchestra, refreshed from their interlude, fell into their stride with ease, providing a quietly powerful, cold accompaniment for the vocalists. The choir, back in their native language, were able to unleash the full power of their voices, their confidence palpable. Together, both of the ensembles were simply mighty. Unfortunately, it was then soloists who let the performance down. In many places they were all but overpowered by the choir and orchestra, and the performance of Keel Watson, whilst very good, was too short to make much of an impact on the performance as a whole.

In closing, the ensembles of UEA provided an entertaining evening of incredible music, performed to an impressive standard. I think that it’s appropriate to leave the reader with a reminder that sadly, UEA does not have a music degree, nor an academic department, and so very few of the performers specialise in music, which if anything makes their achievement all the greater.