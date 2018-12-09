After a painfully early start, our competing couples headed to Nottingham University’s annual competition held at King’s Hall in Stoke. The day began with Ballroom, where we received 22 call-backs between us.

Latin took place in the afternoon, where we received 16 call-backs! We are exceptionally proud of beginner couple, Will and Ruut, who made all four of their finals, especially coming second in Jive.

President Katie Ingram said: ‘Nottingham was a great day for all our dancers. It was their first competition for many of our beginners, and they all did incredibly well with some achieving medals. Also a big congratulations to our higher level dancers who won the 2nd division team match.’

At the end of the competition we took first place in ‘Team Match’, a fun event where universities enter teams of four couples to dance one of the main four dances (Waltz, Quickstep, Cha, and Jive).