In the coming weeks, darting hopefuls from up and down the country will take to the oche in an attempt to qualify for one of the sport’s major tournaments, the UK Open. The competition, which is open to amateur players from all levels of the game, has sparked significant interest at the University of East Anglia where several members of the university darts team are set to compete at Riley’s Sports Bar this weekend.

The qualifiers present an opportunity for amateur darts players of all ages and skill to mix it with the big names of the sport at the tournament in Minehead. Amateur players are required to battle through their regional heats against upwards of 200 players for the chance of a lifetime in the competition nicknamed ‘The FA Cup of Darts’.

Last year the event attracted a total of 2,500 competitors from across the country, with Norwich proving to be one of the more popular locations. The city had 260 entrants over two weekends, with eventual winners Jason Mold and Rob Cross going on to feature in the tournament proper against household names Gary Anderson, Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen. Mold suffered a first round defeat to Sweden’s Magnus Caris, but Cross excelled in the tournament, beating Ken MacNeill, Wes Newton and Jeffrey de Graff before bowing out in the 4th round 9-5 to eventual winner and world number one, Michael van Gerwen.

The performances of Mold and Cross give hope to the UEA student entrants who currently play in the university’s flourishing darts league. Alongside the Wednesday night league for UEA students, the team also competes in the Norwich Tuesday Independent League against teams from all over Norfolk. UEA currently sit joint-fourth in the table with six points from seven games, but with two matches in hand on current leaders, Windmill Yankers.

One of the team’s key players is Chris Marlein, a PhD student in cancer research at UEA. As well as being the team’s star player, Marlein also sits top of the UEA Wednesday league with only two defeats to his name all year. The 24-year-old has been in fine form of late and professed his excitement at the opportunity to face up against the world’s best players at the prestigious tournament in Minehead. Speaking to Concrete, Marlein said: “I’m really excited. The UK Open qualifiers are a great opportunity for amateur darts players to compete with the best in the business. The fact that if we are successful we could play against the likes of Michael van Gerwen or Gary Anderson definitely brings on the nerves.”

He continued by talking about his own hopes for the qualifiers, saying: “I’m not expecting anything really, I’m just going to go out, enjoy myself and see what happens. There are some excellent players in Norfolk so the standard is naturally very high. I hope to get through the first round and then take every round one at a time. Obviously I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to win it and get to Minehead.”

Eddie Booth, meanwhile, a second-year International relations and Politics student and President of the UEA Debating Society, is looking to go one better than his only previous appearance at the qualifiers. Eddie participated in the 2015 trials but crashed out in the opening round with a 4-0 defeat and is looking for an improved performance on his reappearance. He said: “From that 4-0 defeat a couple of years ago, I’ve learnt that you have to take your chances in this format. If you don’t, there are lots of good players at the event who will punish you. I don’t think having played in the competition before puts me at an advantage however, because every game is different.”

He also acknowledged a new found confidence in his own game, something that could bode well on the big stage: “I’m a lot more confident now. I play far more regularly and feel like I’m a better player than last time around. I’d like to at least win one leg in the game, it would represent an improvement on last time if nothing else.”

Should Eddie, Chris or Jordan Henning – UEAs third participant and current third place man in the Wednesday night league table – become the first ever university darts player to reach the tournament proper in Minehead, they would enter in the first round alongside Riley’s qualifiers from across the country and players ranked 65-96 in the PDC Order of Merit. Any player who progresses to the third round receives £1,500 in prize money and the opportunity to face one of the sports biggest names.

While the UEA darting trio may not quite make it as far as Minehead, a win of any sort in the qualifiers would represent a significant moment in each of their darting careers and one that could provide a platform to further darts success in the future.