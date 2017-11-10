The university has said it no longer holds an investment in two fossil fuel companies.

A spokesperson said UEA sold holdings worth £320,000 in October after reviewing the investments.

They said: “We are aware that many students have campaigned for this in recent years and we fully understand that they will welcome this investment decision.

“We can confirm that UEA does not have any investments in fossil fuel companies.

“Over the past 50 years, UEA’s researchers have played a leading role globally in developing the science and understanding of climate change and its links with carbon emissions.

“In addition, the Adapt Low Carbon Group encourages entrepreneurial activity with an environmental conscience by providing consultancy and investment funding for local, regional and international businesses from one of the world’s greenest buildings.”

Rhys Purtill SU Environment Officer said the union warmly welcomed the decision to end “profiteering from the exploitation of the world’s natural resources”.

He continued: “Student activist groups have been working hard for this victory for years, and the culmination of their efforts has paid off.

We look forward to working with UEA further in leading the way in sustainability and getting its own carbon emissions down”

Lewis Martin, President of UEA’s branch of the People and Planet environmental group, said: “We are incredibly happy to hear that UEA has finally divested after a 4 year campaign.

The decision shows that student activism can lead to real change in their university life and the way the campus functions, even if they are stonewalled by university management.

He said the group are now calling on Vice-Chancellor Prof David Richardson to “make a public commitment it will become university policy that they will never invest in fossil fuels again”.

UEA joins 54 other UK universities and colleges in divesting from the fossil fuel industry.

A UEA spokesperson said: “The University remains committed to reducing its own carbon emissions and is investing £6.5million to reduce our carbon footprint from 23,000 tonnes to 12,800 tonnes by 2020″.

The previous president of UEA People and Planet, Alison Graham said she felt the university could now call itself “a green university without hypocrisy or irony”.

“Climate change cannot be defeated through individual action; collective change is needed to overcome the difficulties it presents,” she added.