UEA’s The Enterprise Centre has been named the best workplace in the UK at the National Awards of the British Council for Offices (BCO).

The building was also awarded Best Corporate Workplace, in addition to claiming the overall accolade. Judges praised The Enterprise Centre for its “wide range of highly flexible accommodation with incubation and collaborative spaces for new and developing businesses in a building equipped to deliver for the 21st century” and for being an example of “sustainable design at its best.“

The BCO National Awards recognise excellence in office design throughout the UK.

Construction of The Enterprise Centre, which cost over £11m to build, was completed in June 2015. The building is known for its distinctive exterior which is made up of large thatched panels in a wooden frame.

Emma Crawford, the chair of the BCO National Awards, said: “The Enterprise Centre stands tall as both a dynamic and collaborative work and event space, and as a benchmark in sustainable design.”

Richard Kauntze, the BCO’s chief executive, said: “This year’s awards nominees have impressed across the board with their commitment to innovative, sustainable design – and none more so than The Enterprise Centre, our Best of the Best award winner.”