A former INTO UEA student, Oksana Schlonimskaya, stars in a new video promoting the This Girl Can campaign to international students. This Girl Can is a campaign that celebrates active women participating in sport at all levels. It is funded by the National Lottery and Sport England, who want to help women overcome the fear of judgement that prohibits too many girls and women from joining sport clubs.

The video, produced by British University and Colleges Sport (BUCS), is the first of a series highlighting women involved in sport at higher education institutions across the UK.

BUCS chose Oksana as the central figure in the video because they were looking for an active international student who could be the role model for other women studying abroad. She was recommended by a student union officer to have the privilege of staring in the BUCS video.

Oksana, a second year Actuarial Science student, first came to the UK to study International Foundation in General Science at INTO UEA. As a student warden, she is still very much involved in life at INTO UEA.

She explained the inspiration behind the video, stating: “The video was about me getting into sport, which all started at INTO UEA.

“I was really excited to do the video because I love getting involved in different things and I met many amazing people throughout the process – and because I was the star!”

In the short film, Oksana explains why she took up swimming and pole fitness – two of the 62 sport societies all UEA and INTO UEA students are entitled to join.

“I wanted to be healthier and I wanted to do sports for some time because it’s so good for the body and the mind. Since it was so easy to join a sport, I was like, okay, I’m going to pick one.”

She continued to explain how sport had changed her life. “It has made me stronger physically and mentally, as well as helping to improve my health. It makes me feel really good when I’m practising, so it has made me happy as well. I’ve also made a lot of good friends.”

Oksana has also competed in the Ziggurat Challenge, UEA’s intramural sports competition, which gave her the opportunity to try a new sport and meet new people every week.

“I hope that my video and my story is something lots of different women can relate to and get involved in sports,” Oksana says, “I hope it makes a change.”