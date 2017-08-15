UEA has been upgraded to gold in the government’s new ratings, making it the only university to successfully appeal their original ranking.

UEA was awarded a silver ranking in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), in June.

Universities chose to participate in the framework and were assessed on their undergraduate teaching, learning environment and student outcomes. Institutions were awarded bronze, silver or gold.

However, UEA joined 17 other universities in appealing their result to the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE).

Appeals by all other institutions, including the Russell Group universities Liverpool, Southampton, York, and Durham, were unsuccessful.

UEA’s chiefs said they were pleased with the announcement.

Delighted @uniofeastanglia ranks Gold in Teaching Excellence Framework. Endorses our great teachers & great students https://t.co/aXQRrO8XOK pic.twitter.com/9MXzrHe5Pb — David Richardson (@UEA_VC) August 15, 2017

Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Neil Ward said: “We are delighted our appeal has been successful as we believe UEA meets the gold standard for teaching excellence. We’ve always maintained a strong focus on teaching, because that’s what really matters to students.

The appeals panel agreed and UEA is ranked gold.”

A spokesperson for the university said the successful appeal focused on a misinterpretation of information relating to part-time students.

HEFCE’s feedback to the university praised its personalised learning and small group teaching, as well as students’ post-university prospects.

In a statement, the university drew attention to the role of the National Student Survey (NSS) in the TEF results.

Last week UEA was revealed to rank fourth for overall student satisfaction in the UK.

The university is the only mainstream university in the country to have been included in the top five for student satisfaction since the survey began.

SU Undergraduate Education Officer, Mary Leishman said: “Great teaching is what TEF was supposed to be all about and, given what students say about our teaching at UEA, we’re thrilled that this is reflected in our gold rating.

“We’re particularly pleased that the TEF recognises our student-led teaching awards and growing support around peer-supported learning and experiences.

We hope that this good work continues, rather than becoming complacent, especially around improving student charges, space on campus, and student support.”