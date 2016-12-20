A graduate of the University of East Anglia has been charged with sexual grooming by Norfolk Police.

Glenn Wheeler, 21, from Colchester has been arrested in relation to offences alleged to have taken place between April and October of this year, during which time Wheeler was still a student at UEA.

Wheeler, who studied history at the University, also claims to have contributed in a freelance capacity for Norwich City and West Ham United as a matchday commentator before gaining employment at ITN following his graduation earlier this year. It is understood, however, that Wheeler has never at any point been directly employed by either club and that his alleged offences are not connected to the ongoing sexual abuse scandal within football.

In a statement, Norfolk Constabulary said: “A 21-year-old man will appear in court next month charged with sexual grooming following an investigation by Norfolk Constabulary’s safeguarding children online team (SCOLT). “Glenn Wheeler, of Colchester, was charged in relation to the incidents which are alleged to have taken place in Norfolk between April and October 2016. Wheeler has been released on conditional bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on 5 January, 2017.”

The allegations pertain to Wheeler’s personal life rather than his professional life in which Wheeler claims that he worked as a matchday assistant at Norwich City Football Club from, January 2015 to May 2016.

When Norwich became aware of the allegations, according to The Daily Telegraph, they notified the Football Association and all relevant authorities. Wheeler’s involvement with West Ham was also terminated as soon as the East London club were made aware of the allegations.