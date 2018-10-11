A former UEA student has been reported missing as of midnight on Wednesday 10th October.

Tom Coe, who graduated UEA with a degree in Marketing and Management last summer, is believed to have been staying with friends still local to Norwich at the time of his disappearance. He was reported missing at 10:30 pm yesterday after failing to return to the house he was staying at on Connaught Road.

Our friend and uea grad TOM COE has gone MISSING in Norwich. He was last seen on Tuesday 9/10/18 just before midnight. If anyone has info contact norwich police ASAP ON 101 @uniofeastanglia @UnionUEA @EDP24 pic.twitter.com/zsqAzZNA6m — Ayeshah (@ayeshahsl) October 11, 2018

Numerous people close to Tom have emphasised that this behaviour is unlike him, with attempts to contact him proving to be unsuccessful due to his phone being switched off. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Efforts to find Coe have attracted widespread attention among UEA students and those in the wider Norfolk area, with Facebook posts calling for information regarding his disappearance reaching almost 500 shares at the time of publication.

A search across Norwich city has been organised by Tom’s friends, beginning tonight outside of Wetherspoon’s pub The Glass House at 7:15 pm.

Norfolk Police have advised that anybody with information useful to the case should call 101.

The University have been contacted for comment.