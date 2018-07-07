A former UEA student has been elected to his local council.

Andrew Ansell, who graduated from UEA in 2014 with a BA in History and Politics won election to the Pitsea South East ward in Basildon, an Essex constituency.

The ward was previously held by a UKIP Councillor, however a 11.2% swing to Labour meant Mr Ansell was elected in their place. A 16.1% swing to the Conservatives saw them finish second, and UKIP’s drop of 27% saw their candidate finish in last place.

Pitsea South East (Basildon) result: LAB: 46.1% (+11.2)

CON: 45.6% (+16.1)

UKIP: 8.3% (-27.4) Labour GAIN from UKIP. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 21, 2018

On the same night, Labour held on and gained another seat in Basildon, restoring their foothold on the Conservative led council.

Speaking to Concrete, Mr Ansell told us “I’m absolutely over the moon to have been elected as a local councillor in my home town. I can’t wait to get to work to make the community a better place.

“Expert lecturers and the fantastic opportunities available at UEA gave me a real springboard to get involved in politics and understand what it takes to run a winning campaign. Getting involved in societies like Concrete also helped give me the skills I’d need to support my political and work ambitions.

“From little acorns grow the mightiest oaks so I’d urge anyone to get stuck into the things they are interested in at UEA as you never know where it will take you.”