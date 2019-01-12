UEA Gymnastics Club set off a great start for the 2018-2019 academic year, winning 12 medals at the Midlands Open last Saturday.

The competition took place at Loughborough University on December 1st. Joining team UEA were gymnasts from five other universities, including Loughborough, Liverpool, Lincoln, Sheffield, and West of England.

According to UEA Gymnastics Club’s President Elizabeth Payne, the Midlands Open marks the biggest participation for an away competition. Even more remarkably, half of the team had never competed before.

After five hours of competition, UEA Gymnastics managed to bring home a total of 12 medals.

In Men’s Level 3, Conor Heneghan swept the podium, placing first in vault, floor, and overall. His teammate, Harry Sandford, finished second overall.

Hannah Reilly and Nichole Lim took four medals in Women’s Level 3, each placed first in floor and vault, respectively. In overall, Reilly placed first while Lim finished second.

Another sweep for UEA was brought about by Joe Brown. In Men’s Level 2, he finished first in vault, parallel bars, rings, and overall.

Head coach Jemma Waldock said: ‘I’m incredibly proud of every single gymnast that competed. Regardless of whether they medalled or not, they all worked extremely hard and were a credit to UEA. I’m very excited to see what our upcoming competitions will hold.’

UEA Gymnastics Club is currently preparing for BUCS which will take place in February.