UEA has announced it will be introducing a Grade Point Average (GPA) system to measure continuing and completed student achievements.

UEA has described this as a “complementary measure” which will be used alongside the traditional degree classifications.

GPAs will be calculated using a conversion table to determine the overall classification mark for the year.

For final year students, GPAs will be published on their transcript alongside their classification and classification mark, but will not be included on their degree parchment.

For example, if a student were to achieve 68 percent for their weighted year average mark in their programme of study, then they will have a GPA of 3.75, which will be rewarded at the end of each progressing year.

The year average marks will only include the “counting years” (year two onwards) and will then be calculated according to the classification weighting, normally 40 percent in year two and 60 percent in year three for Bachelor degrees. This will be available for students on their online mark statements.

When asked whether GPAs were a necessary introduction, second-year Psychology student Alexandra Garratt said: “being a student going for a year abroad in America myself, I feel that this will make me aware of what is to be expected in an American system, so that I am prepared to see my grades in the form of a GPA rather than a percentage like how UEA [currently] awards marks.”