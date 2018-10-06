You only have to be at UEA a week, and I guarantee you will have heard the infamous ‘OH UEAAAA IS WONNDEERRFULLL’ chant by a group of drunken students, a sports team, or a particularly patriotic student. UEA has cottoned onto this turn of phrase, and you’ll find the ‘What makes UEA wonderful to you?’ displays dotted around campus. In the interest of introducing UEA student life and its ‘wonderfulness’ to new students, I have decided to create an acrostic piece that displays a few of my favourite things.

W – (Prince of) Wales road – This notorious Norwich street is where you will find all the best bars, clubs, and drunk 3AM takeaway shops. If boogying to ABBA is your thing, you will find Loft very interesting. For a night to be dressy, head to Mantra, it’ll get messy!

O – Oasis, ‘Wonderwall’ – An LCR end of the night classic, if you don’t know all the words now, you will do by year two.

N – Norfolk Terrace – As this was my first-year accommodation I may be slightly bias, but the award-winning ziggurats boast beautiful views of the UEA campus.

D – Damn Good – The only place to be on a Tuesday night. It’s time to whip out your cat ears, and channel your inner Greek God as the Freshers Zoo and Toga parties promise to be big.

E – Enterprise Centre – Another stunning piece of architecture, the UEA Enterprise centre was branded the UK’s greenest building. Not often busy, the small coffee shop inside is a quiet place to chill with your friends or catch up with some work.

R – Rabbits – What other university can say that baby bunnies roam the grounds, like a young adult version of Teletubbies? Exactly.

F – Fluffy Doggos – The UEA grounds are a social hub for doggos, doggo walkers, and doggo lovers alike. Although cloud dog has left us (RIP) there is a plethora of pooches wandering the campus to satisfy any dog-lovers’ needs.

U – ‘Ugly’ architecture – We love a concrete jungle (where dreams are made of).

L – LCR – Be it a gig, a night out, or UEA’s version of Take Me Out, the LCR is the ultimate venue around campus.

So yeah, I’d say UEA is pretty wonderful.