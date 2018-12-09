UEA Judo attended their second competition of the year last Sunday, and their achievements did not disappoint. With a total of five competitors, supported by the Head Coach and committee members, the club travelled up to Littleport to represent the university at a regional level competition. For three of the fighters, it was their first ever competition, having taken up the sport at university.

The round up concluded with a gold medal for one of the club’s coaches, Pedro Antunes, two silvers from first-time competitors Daniel Simpson and Ahmad Malik, and a bronze for another of the club’s coaches, Neith Charlesworth.

Player of the day went to James Postle, another first-time competitor, who only joined the club last Christmas. His weight category had the highest amount of entries, as well as the highest demonstration of skill. Postle missed out narrowly on a medal, however, his coaches recognised his efforts and determination.

Postle reflected on the day: ‘I was nervous but excited. It was finally time to test the skills and techniques that I had practised and practised and practised. And even though I lost more than I won, it has driven me to win much more next time.’

The university Judo Club is coming up to its fourth birthday this May, and last academic year saw their debut competitive performance at BUCS. This year they have already doubled the number of competitions and medals, with still many more to come.