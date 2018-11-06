UEA men’s Lacrosse side have continued their incredible start to the season, surprising Midlands 1A with three wins from their last three games to leave them sitting comfortably in second spot.

After the scintillating home win over Nottingham, UEA travelled to Cambridge to play their first team, winning a hard-fought match 9-5.

Depleted by illness, injury and academic commitments, lacking Nottingham man of the match Sean Cullum and Eric Ritchie, the squad was reduced to just 15 when facer Seb Grant pulled up with an injury in the warm-up.

Holding midfielders Ryan Clements and Rob Hebden had been added to the squad, and both gave good accounts of themselves in their first appearances of the season.

Kurts Auza stepped up to face for the Eagles, despite little previous experience, and put in a great performance.

Sam Campbell netted his first league goals of the season, one coming after an incredible run all the way up the pitch from Harry Harris, setting up Campbell who put the ball away at the second time of asking.

Matt Dewhurst also scored a brace, the midfielder’s first appearance on the scoresheet in a good season so far. Once again, captain Travis Payne was on target too for the Eagles, also having many shots well saved by Cambridge’s keeper.

UEA looked comfortable at 4-0 in the second quarter, but a devastating spell from the hosts before half-time saw them get back into the game with three quickfire goals, taking advantage of UEA being a man down.

Leading 5-3 by half-time, the third quarter was when UEA really pulled away and asserted their dominance, but the scoreline could well have been more.

For the second week in a row, Ollie Briggs scored the pick. Mitchell Hoverd was first to a ground ball, turning past his opponent and racing away, playing Briggs in with a cross-field ball to extend UEA’s lead to 7-4 when they were already cruising.

Auza had a good opportunity for UEA in attack, but couldn’t add to his opening goal of the season against Warwick, while Hoverd was unlucky not to add gloss to the scoreline with two efforts towards the end, one placed just wide and the other saved.

In the closing stages, defender Luke Griffith also made an impressive block to maintain UEA’s comfortable lead, with the whole defence staying resolute despite a late Cambridge rally to secure an ugly but useful victory.

Last week, UEA travelled to Nottingham Trent’s 3G pitch to face their second side, making it three out of three with an 11-3 win. Payne scored seven, with Hoverd and Cullum both netting their first goals of the season, meaning all of UEA’s offensive players have now scored.

Tomorrow sees a tough top-of-the-table fixture against league leaders Birmingham, who have won all four of their matches so far. Face off is 2pm at Colney Lane.

Elsewhere, a number of freshers made their debuts and impressed in the club’s first SEMLA game of the season at Milton Keynes, earning a respectable 9-3 result, with goals coming from captain Tom Sanders, Ritchie and Campbell.