An exciting new partnership between UEA and the Norwich Museums Service (NMS) was announced on Friday 21st September, formalising the already existing relationship between both organisations.

The announcement came at an event for 200 international students at the Keep in Norwich Castle. “We felt it was a fitting occasion to announce this partnership as welcoming visitors from overseas is also part of Norfolk’s history,” said Prof Sarah Barrow, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Arts and Humanities at UEA. “It offered our new students the opportunity to sample some of our cultural heritage for themselves.”

UEA and NMS have already had many joint projects, such as “The Paston Treasure: Riches and Rarities of the Known World”, an exhibition which was displayed at Norwich Castle over the summer. The “Paston Footprint” is a continuous collaborative project, with plans to continue into 2020. The project uses materials such as letters and physical artefacts to retell the stories of one of Norfolk’s most prominent families via drama, 3D-modelling, and digitisation. The project will also contain seminars and workshops.

“Both UEA and the range of venues that form part of the Museums Service, such as Norwich Castle, are part of the fabric of the Norfolk community,” said Prof Barrow. “We’re excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as a result of our partnership, which also includes links to the British Museum. Our future projects will, we hope, encourage new and wider audiences to enjoy the rich and diverse cultural heritage that our academics, students and Norfolk Museums Service’s experts will bring alive and which, in turn, will support our regional economy.”

Future projects, subject to the Heritage Lottery Fund’s award of £8.7 million, would see the restoration of the original Norman Keep of Norwich Castle. Nowadays, the Keep contains a basic Norman layout, but the redevelopment could completely transform a visitor’s experience to the famous Castle. The partnership offers the potentiality for many exciting projects to take place in the future.