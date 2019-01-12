UEA Polo took part in a charity Christmas tournament at the start of the month alongside the Universities of Essex and Kent, raising over £100 for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Taking place at UEA’s usual base at the MHF Polo Club in Harlow, Essex, there were plenty of Christmas jumpers present, plus mince pies and glasses of mulled wine for competitors.

But it wasn’t just about the festivities, with UEA enjoying success on the field too. UEA’s beginners came top of their category – a particularly impressive achievement bearing in mind it was their first tournament playing together.

UEA’s novice team came third in their category, with the club pleased at how they performed against some strong opponents.

The tournament was played in good spirits, despite the rainy weather, with the three universities also socialising over a meal.

Secretary Megan Andrews, spectating, said that the tournament provided ‘some amazing polo, with some amazing people.’

UEA Polo President Harriet Mallender said the club’s next goals are to ‘get everyone trained up as teams for the SUPA [Schools and Universities Polo Association] Winter Nationals and recruit as many spectators along as possible for the biggest polo tournament in the world!’

