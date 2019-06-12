Prof Corrine Le Quere has been recognised on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list to receive a CBE. Those recognised on the list are impressive figures who give up their time to volunteer in their communities, to contribute to local politics or make strides in science or the arts.

Prof Corinne Le Quere, who is originally from Canada, is among those recognised for their services in climate change. Prof Le Quere is the Director of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at UEA and she specialises in linking climate change and the carbon cycle.

This acknowledgement of Prof Le Quere’s services to climate change comes after UEA declared a climate and biodiversity emergency earlier this month. Prof Le Quere has been at UEA since 2005 with her initial post being in conjunction with the British Antarctic Survey in Cambridge, later moving to the Tyndall Centre in 2011. Prof Le Quere is a member of the UK Committee on Climate Change and was chosen by French President Macron last year to spearhead a committee to advise the French government on how to reduce its carbon emissions. She studied at the University of Montreal, spent some time in institutions in France, Germany, the USA and the UK.

Other Norfolk honourees also on the list include Michael Bevan – an academic, former council chief Sandra Dinneen, John Fuller, Diane Crann, among others.