UEA advanced to the final of the Mummery Cup with a 3-0 win over Kirkley and Pakefield Reserves at Colney Lane.

A brace from top scorer Ryan Swift and a late Luke Young finish saw a comfortable UEA match their 1-0 league victory from earlier in the season against the Suffolk side and take them to the League Cup’s FDC final, due to be played in early May.

UEA were looking good throughout the first half and had several chances without finding a breakthrough, but Swift broke the deadlock seconds before half-time.

UEA continued their dominance in the second period. Swift forced a good diving save from the visiting goalkeeper, with Richard Black heading just wide from a corner. 1-0 is never a comfortable scoreline in a knockout cup match, but a confident UEA side never looked close to conceding, with Mohammed Hassan dictating play in midfield.

Swift clipped his second over the advancing Kirkley goalkeeper after running onto a deflected through-ball from hardworking half-time substitute James Baughurst. Young added gloss to the scoreline a few minutes from time by slotting in after a well-worked UEA move on the break.

UEA Head of Football Paul Neary reflected: ‘The boys were superb, they were professional. We were on it right from the start and I don’t think we ever looked in danger. The lads went out and kept up their game and their performance from [the previous week’s unlucky Senior Cup defeat to] Swaffham. They kept their rhythm and focus.

‘The timing [of the first goal] couldn’t have been better, bang on half-time. Credit to Jesse [Parot], he’s been in and out of the side recently and was brought back for a big game, he took the bull by its horns. His cross was great and Swift’s first-time finish was superb. It was a really good team goal.

‘For the second, we’d talked about little dinks over the goalkeeper one-on-one, and that’s exactly what Swift did. Credit to him for having the bravery to go out and try it, especially in a semi-final. It was superb.

‘Young’s workrate is phenomenal, he deserved [his goal] for the sheer heart and determination of his style of play. He doesn’t stop.’

Details for the final will be announced in due course, with UEA hoping to match their Senior Cup heroics and great support the last time they took the short trip to Bowthorpe.

There was more good news for UEA FC this week as it was announced that UEA defenders Black and Ben George were successful in their England trials and have been selected for the South of England Universities’ team.