The University of East Anglia will be looking to make it five consecutive victories against the University of Essex when the two institutions meet for the 17th annual Derby Day on 11th March 2017.

The competition, which first began in 2001, is a yearly sporting contest between the two universities across a range of disciplines, alternating each year between Norwich and Colchester. In the relatively short history of the event, it is UEA that has proved dominant, claiming an impressive 16 Derby Day victories compared to a meagre four attained by Essex. UEA will be hoping to continue their excellent recent form in the competition having won the last four contests, including last year’s edition which saw UEA triumph 34-30 away from home.

With that in mind, UEA will also be hoping to preserve an unbeaten home record that has seen Essex’s challenge on Norfolk soil continually falter throughout the last decade-and-a-half.

That run began back in 2001 when UEA hosted the inaugural Derby Day which featured just four different sports, a far cry from the current structure which allows for a wide range of sports in a number of different disciplines. The quartet that comprised the events back then were netball, rugby, hockey and football, with only the latter two sports allowing for male and female representation. Nevertheless UEA rode out comfortable winners, claiming an impressive 28-1 victory in netball and a resounding 7-0 success in the men’s football on their way to an overall 5-1 victory over Essex to land a maiden Derby Day trophy.

The initial victory sparked a run of Derby Day dominance that saw UEA claim the first five titles without reply from their Essex counterparts. The 2002 edition culminated in a 9-2 victory for UEA on the road, while upon their return to Norfolk a year later the Yellow & Blues recorded their largest margin of victory yet, securing a 10.5-1.5 win, including success in the first ever staging of American Football at the event.

It would take until 2006, half-a-decade on from the opening tournament, for Essex to register their first ever Derby Day victory. It came on home soil with the Colchester based university putting in a dominant performance to secure a 16-4 win.

UEA reclaimed their title one year later however, breaking the 20 point barrier for the first time to demolish Essex 20.5-5.5. In perhaps the most exciting tournament to date, Boxing made its debut and UEA claimed a first-time victory by seeing off Essex 3-2, while athletics, women’s rugby and women’s football all shone to give UEA an unassailable lead. The men’s hockey produced the drama of the afternoon, Essex scoring a wonderful late goal from outside the area to claim a 5-5 draw and add a level of respectability to the scoreline.

Indeed, for the next few years Derby Day would be decided by home advantage. Essex secured a second title in 2008 with a narrow 21-18 victory before UEA wrestled the trophy back a year later with a comprehensive 26-12 success.

UEA’s most recent run of success began in March 2013 when the university recorded an overwhelming 38-9 success against their beleaguered Essex counterparts. Despite a number of preliminary issues including the football competition being postponed due to snow, UEA marched on with an impressive 63-59 fightback victory in the men’s basketball and an outstanding first time success for the debutants in pole fitness who saw off their Essex opponents by an 866-829 scoreline.

There was also a landmark success for the UEA trampolining team who recorded an unparalleled 10th straight Derby Day victory to ensure that UEA took home trophy number ten.

The following year produced the most dramatic Derby Day. A tense, tight and quite scintillating afternoon of sports action had seen the lead to-and-fro between the two institutions, Essex taking an early lead courtesy of victory in the futsal before UEA fought back in women’s lacrosse, ultimate frisbee and korfball. The theme continued throughout the day with Essex retaining the lead until a late UEA fightback in netball and water polo meant that the competition would be decided on the gauze of the pool table. And it was there that a Derby Day legend was made, step forward Josh Edwards. ‘Eddy from Pool’, as he would later become known, sunk the all-important black to clinch Derby Day 2014 by the narrowest of margins and secure UEAs first back-to-back Derby Day success since in 10 years.

UEA followed that success up with a far more resounding win in 2015, claiming an overwhelming 42.5-19.5 victory in the most recent tournament to be held at our very own campus. Last year saw UEA return to Essex in an attempt to claim back-to-back Derby Day wins on enemy territory for the first time since the competition began in 2001. East Anglia headed into the Saturday showdown with an early 2-0 lead thanks to a two-point haul in the Rowing which was held earlier on in the week, and from there, UEA never looked back.

A dramatic day of sporting action included women’s lacrosse team player Georgia Sutton turning out for the men’s team after they were one player short, and the women’s rugby outfit recording a record Derby Day margin of victory by defeating their Essex opponents 89-0. A keenly fought day of action quickly drew to a close however, and amid confusion surrounding the final scoreline, UEA eventually came out on top 34-30 to secure a fourth successive Derby Day victory heading into this year’s tournament on our very own campus.

But what should you watch out for this year? Well, with 67 sports to choose from both on and off campus there is no shortage of entertainment for Derby Day aficionados and newcomers alike. One of the key battlegrounds will be cheerleading, a sport that has an added spice following controversial points scoring decisions in 2013 and 2014. Can the UEA Angels take home the glory or will the Essex Flames extinguish the hosts’ optimism?

Elsewhere, American Football often draws the biggest crowd of the day and the UEA Pirates will be eager to get back on the winning trail after last year’s contest was postponed due to Essex’s inability to provide a sanctioned referee.

The usual suspects, football, rugby, cricket and basketball will all be looking for positive results and big attendances, while newer events such as pole fitness, archery and climbing will hope to establish themselves as exciting events on what should be another tremendous afternoon of sporting action.