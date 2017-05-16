UEA has risen six places in the Guardian’s University Guide 2018, achieving the university’s highest ranking in the league table to date.

UEA positioned 18th out of the 121 universities considered, with rankings based on a point system assessing “excellence.” UEA scored second highest in student satisfaction with their course, achieving 91.4 out of 100. St. Andrews received a 94.9 rating.

The Guardian assessed universities on student satisfaction with their courses, teaching, student feedback, student to staff ratio, average entry tariff, spending per student, and employability. They based percentages for course satisfaction, teaching quality, and feedback scores on results from the National Student Survey (NSS).

Six UEA courses feature in the top ten subject rankings, including being ranked second for American Studies, sixth for Accounting and Finance, and seventh for Law.

Vice Chancellor Professor David Richardson said: “I am delighted to see that our dedication to improving and supporting all aspects of the university, from top-class research to an excellent student experience, has been recognised yet again in this important national league table.”

He added that he felt “exceedingly proud of UEA colleagues, students and the Students’ Union for all they do year on year to make UEA such a successful university.”

The Guardian explains the spending per student score as “the amount of money spent on each student, given as a rating out of 10.” In this section UEA scored 4.6, an increase on the figure of 3.9 given for 2017. In comparison, the University of Cambridge scored 9.9 and the University of Essex scored 3.9.

The table uses the UCAS scores of students who are currently studying in particular departments to rank an average entry tariff. For UEA this score is 154.0.

The scores are then compared with students’ degree results, alongside their entry qualifications, “to show how effective” the university’s teaching is.

Finally, universities were ranked on the percentage of final-year students who went into a career or postgraduate study within six months of graduating. UEA achieved 74.8, a 3.8 percent increase on last year’s figure.

Judy Friedberg, former Universities Editor for the University Guide at the Guardian, tweeted that the rankings were “a strong and stable table this year” with “no major surprises.”