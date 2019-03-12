The British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA) has selected UEA as a partner university for its new course on the environmental impacts of producing media.



BAFTA has partnered with Albert, a project aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of the television and film industries, to create a course starting at ten UK universities for students interested in both production and its environmental impact.

The course, which is expected to attract over 500 students in its first year of running, will teach students not only the science behind climate change, but also the impact of film and television industries on the environment, and how to work in a more sustainable manner.

Whilst on the course students will have access to the Albert calculator, a creation from Albert which is designed for those working in production to measure their carbon footprint and to give them numerous ways to combat and reduce it.

Upon completion of the course, students will receive a certificate and digital badge which will show potential employers that they have a depth of knowledge regarding the impact of productions on the environment, as well as knowing how to reduce current workplaces’ carbon footprint.

Aaron Matthews, Albert’s Head of Industry Sustainability, said, ‘It’s vital that industry entrants join the workforce with the skills that the industry requires of them. Not least because they’ll be the leaders of our industry in the future! We’re really proud of this partnership and excited for where it will lead.’