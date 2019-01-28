Pas de la Casa – ‘Step from home’

This year the ski trip took place in Pas de la Casa 2100, a resort home to the Pyrenees in a little-known country called Andorra. The trip was arranged by the lovely UEA Snow society and NUCO Travel.

The trip began outside the LCR at 5pm on 5 January, to arrive a mere 22 hours later in Pas.

There were a couple hiccups there and back, a few forgotten passports and emergency flights. I myself using my driving license to get back into the country on return.

Once we arrived there were a couple of instant observations; the snow was mediocre, and the alcohol was cheap. Very cheap. This spelled good news all round and turned the trip into a very eventful week.

Après at the top of the slopes. For the uninitiated, Après is French for after, and it’s tradition to go and have a beer and a dance at the top of the mountain once the day’s skiing is over. It gives you the chance to see everyone and talk about the day’s activities and talk to our Scottish counterparts at Strathclyde who were also at the resort at the same time.

Onto the resort. The clubs were awesome, the food spectacular and the snow improved throughout the week to bring us some powder higher up. The views I must make a point to note were absolutely fantastic and we were blessed with sun and blue skies for 90% of the trip.