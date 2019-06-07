The end of the academic year has not stopped the flow of successful news stories from UEA’s clubs. Many summer sports like Rowing, Cricket and Cycling have only recently sprung into life with BUCS fixtures coming thick and fast. With the end of the season now upon us, we’ve also decided to take stock of some of our teams’ local league exploits this season.

Here’s your last Concrete Sport round-up of 2018-19…

Volleyball and Futsal, UEA’s top two BUCS point scoring teams, finished their Derby Day preparations by representing the university in the international PCU University Games tournament in Antwerp, Belgium.

After facing universities from Russia and Germany in their group, men’s Futsal beat De Montfort University 4-0 on their way to a tenth-place finish, losing to the University of Edinburgh on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the ninth-place match.

Women’s Volleyball took on sides from Belgium, Switzerland and Italy, with some very close sets which just went against our team.

Before Easter, UEA women’s Volleyball team were beaten 3-0 by Glasgow in the BUCS Trophy final in Nottingham, part of BUCS’ Big Weekend event, in a match livestreamed by Volleyball England. UEA lost a close first set 24-26, with the Glaswegians sewing up the game by taking the second and third sets 15-25 and 18-25.

The silver medals UEA won are testament to a remarkable season on the Volleyball court. The women also came second in the Volleyball England Student Cup, hosted at the Sportspark in February, with the men’s team ranked fourteenth in their tournament.

UEA Women’s Volleyball, BUCS Trophy Silver Medallists: Ioanna Patsourakou, Caterina Stocchi, Amy Compton, Ayça Öztürk, Charlotte Nadland, Charlotte Buongiorno, Eden Chau, Hania Dyk, Vicky Kamperi, Victoria Ogonkova.

UEA Volleyball Club also hosted a successful tournament for Alumni weekend where they welcomed former players back to the Sportspark.

UEA women’s Futsal reached the quarter-finals of the national BUCS Trophy this season. After defeating Suffolk 10-1 at home in the last 32, they were drawn away at Exeter in the last 16. The club was delighted that the team came away with a 7-2 win from their trip to Devon, with Sofia Serghiou named UEA’s star player, However, UEA couldn’t continue their cup run beyond the quarter-finals, losing out 6-2 to Middlesex at the Sportspark.

UEA Pirates American Football team were beaten 26-0 by Coventry Jets in the final of the BUCS Division 1 National Trophy final in Loughborough. After a successful playoff campaign, the team have still been promoted, meaning they are UEA’s first BUCS Premiership team.

Having seen packed sidelines all season at Colney Lane, the Pirates were cheered on in Loughborough by a bus of spectators who travelled from Norwich. UEA Pirates are also recruiting a new coach for the upcoming season.

There have been successful league seasons for UEA’s Football, Korfball, Squash, Netball and Table Tennis teams among others.

UEA’s first Korfball team came third in the Norfolk Korfball Association’s highest league, Division 1, with seven wins from 12. UEA’s second team came a respectable seventh in Division 2 with seven wins from 16. UEA’s third and fourth teams also competed in Division 2 and 3 respectively.

In Squash, UEA 1s topped the Norfolk Division 1 table with 12 wins from 14, winning the second tier of county Squash. The second team enjoyed a solid mid-table finish in Division 2, winning six out of 11.

UEA Basketball has enjoyed a great season. The men’s first team won Norfolk’s top Basketball league, Division 1, winning 11 of their 12 games, scoring 934 points in the process.

The men’s seconds topped Division 2, winning 13 out of 16 and scoring 926. A 64-52 win in their final league game saw them clinch top spot and guarantee them a first ever promotion to Division 1 for next season.

The men’s 1s took on Reapers in the Norfolk Cup final, as part of the Norfolk Basketball Association’s finals day at the Sportspark. Reapers pushed UEA all the way, maintaining a two point gap, but UEA Panthers lifter the trophy after a 75-67 overtime win.

UEA Basketball Ladies 1s came third in the Norfolk women’s Basketball league with nine wins from 14, with the Ladies 2s also competing in the county’s only female Basketball league.

Table Tennis enjoyed two mid-table finishes in the Norwich and District leagues, while Netball were the best represented UEA club in local leagues with six teams, including four in the Norwich Netball League system, and picked up some excellent results along the way.

UEA 3rd men’s Football team couldn’t make it a hat-trick of local league cups for the club after they lost 3-1 to Longham at Dereham Town’s Aldiss Park in the final of the Ben Smith Memorial Cup. Joe Rickett scored for UEA to cancel out a Mikey Lyons goal, but with the teams tied 1-1 at full-time Longham netted twice in extra time through Jake Watts to lift the trophy.

In other UEA Football news, after the men’s 1s’ Mummery Cup win, top scorer Ryan Swift’s goal total in all competitions was confirmed as a record breaking 55.

Finally, the Sportspark has founded an under-seven football programme under the UEA FC umbrella. Whether UEA FC will in future be talked about alongside Crewe, West Ham and Southampton in conversations about the great youth academies remains to be seen, but this represents a positive step in the direction of expansion and community involvement. Parents should check UEA Sport’s social media for contact details if their child is interested.

In Lacrosse, the Nick Kehoe International Tournament at Wilmslow Lacrosse Club in Manchester saw a number of UEA successes. Ireland’s development team, including current Eagle Charlie Albuery in goal plus UEA alumni Mike Whitcutt and Andy Fraser in defence finished second in the Plate competition and sixth overall. England Universities, coached by UEA alumnus Rob Ingham Clark and featuring outgoing UEA men’s team captain Travis Payne, won the Centurion Development Trophy competition and came ninth overall.

UEA Rowing Club travelled to their BUCS Regatta in May, at the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham. The beginners men’s team won a bronze medal in the 8s and a silver in the 4s, with the club reaching a number of other finals. Last weekend the club also competed at the Peterborough Regatta with wins for the 4s and 8s.

UEA Velo have taken part in several BUCS cycling competitions recently. Cindy Berry finished eighth and George Macfarlane came 35th in the BUCS 25 mile TT in Cambridge in April.

The next week, UEA Velo travelled to York for their second BUCS competition. Josh Andrews and Caolan Stowe represented UEA in Saturday’s road race. In the BUCS Criterium on Sunday, Tommy Payne and Gabe Collins started in the 4th only race, with Collins finishing seventh. Stowe, Macfarlane and George Martin took part in the 3/4s, with Macfarlane picking up UEA’s second seventh place of the weekend in a fast race.

UEA Velo also won Derby Day this year, avenging their 2018 defeat in Essex.

UEA Ballet were the big winners at the UEA Sport Awards, hosted at the Norwich Airport Holiday Inn in May. They scooped Club of the Year, the Take a Stand award for inclusivity and Team of the Year for their advanced squad. Elsewhere, BUCS League Team of the Year was awarded to American Football, who also scooped the Progress Award for Performance and External Coach of the Year for Nigel Hadley.

Futsal’s Ed Spurling was named Student Coach of the Year.

Men’s Football 1s were named Local League Team of the Year, with Captain Ben George awarded UEA’s Sportsman of the Year award. UEA’s Sportswoman of the Year is Women’s Rugby’s Hannah Shaw.

Women’s Basketball won the Progress Award for Participation after more than doubling their membership, while Cheer Dance’s work outside of university won them the Outreach and Community Award. Concrete’s Tony Allen won Volunteer of the Year.

MMA won Event of the Year for their Rumble in the Concrete Jungle in the LCR, while Triathlon won Committee of the Year.

Half, full and club colours were also presented to some of UEA’s most dedicated sportspeople, who met Vice-Chancellor David Richardson on campus for a formal presentation the following week.

Last week the Sainsbury Centre hosted a Norfolk Sport Scholarship Awards Dinner jointly hosted by UEA Sport, the Norfolk Sports Academy and the Young Norfolk Sports Academy. UEA Golfer Chloe Neal won a Progress Award, with sprinter Ellie Bandy winning an Advocate Award. Bandy is one of UEA’s most successful athletes, holding the UEA 60m, 100m and 200m records and having been crowned Eastern 100m Champion.

Bandy’s fellow UEA track athlete, Hurdler Liam Hunt, also won a social media award on the night. His Instagram is well worth a follow here.

UEA’s Hockey teams achieved mixed results in their annual friendly tournament against the Norwich Dragons at the Sportspark. UEA Men’s Upper team won 4-1 and the Women’s Lower side triumphed 2-1, however Dragons won the Women’s Upper (4-1), Men’s Lower (2-1) and Mixed (2-1) games to win the trophy for the first time in six years.

It was announced this week that UEA Hockey Club has now raised over £2,200 for Meningitis Now this season, in memory of former player Mike Covell who died of the disease. The total includes over £1,540 from UEA Hockey’s JustGiving page, more than double their fundraising target.

UEA Rugby Club today announced that following a successful trial in Coventry at the start of the month, Derby Day winner James Brading has been selected for the English Universities 7s team. They play in Chester on June 15th.

He will join Travis Payne (Lacrosse) and Ben George (Football) when he pulls on his national universities’ jersey.

News has been quiet this year on the proposed redevelopment of Colney Lane and relocation of Norwich Rugby Club to the university, with new pitches and a clubhouse planned. Locals had complained about the impact on the surrounding environment, potential flood risk and traffic congestion.

However, despite South Norfolk District Council approving planning permission for the Colney Lane redevelopment, problems regarding plans for the Rugby club’s existing premises to be sold for housing became apparent last March which put the Colney redevelopment on ice for this academic year, and perhaps indefinitely. It remains to be seen what the future will hold for the development plans looking forward to next year.

From all of us at Concrete Sport, thank you for following our coverage this season and stay tuned for 2019-20 to see if UEA can build on their most successful sporting year yet. Congratulations and thanks go to all our teams, Oli Gray and UEA Sport.