UEA men’s Lacrosse team suffered a disappointing 9-2 loss away to Nottingham seconds in BUCS Midlands 1A after a day marked by injuries and traffic delays. Mitchell Hoverd and Travis Payne got UEA’s goals, and for the second week in a row pole Paddy Watt was man of the match having switched to LSM.

The match was long-serving forward Sean Cullum’s final appearance in an Eagles jersey after a good semester where he picked up a man of the match award in the reverse fixture. As the last game of term it also marked the end of exchange student Eric Ritchie’s time with the club, the forward returning to Oregon having contributed several important goals and become a popular member of the squad.

Meanwhile, the women’s seconds were beaten 23-2 at Colney Lane by Birmingham fourths. Octavia Pither scored both of UEA’s goals, with Georgia Currell named man of the match after a battling performance in midfield.

The women’s first team’s last scheduled game of the semester at home to Warwick was postponed by the visitors. UEA firsts are next in competitive action when they travel to Derby in a crucial match at the foot of Midlands 2A in mid-January, before attention turns to the next round of the Conference Cup.

UEA Pirates American Football team’s hopes of an unbeaten season are over after a 14-0 loss away to Kent, leaving them 2 and 1 for the season so far. Their next fixture is at home to Canterbury Christ Church on Sunday.

UEA men’s Hockey teams kept up their unbeaten league runs for another week. Captain Dan Mcmahon scored a hat-trick and assisted another three in the thirds’ 9-1 defeat of Lowestoft Railway seconds at the Sportspark. After UEA went 1-0 down early on, they fought back with Mcmahon netting two before half-time to send his side into the break ahead. UEA pulled away in the second period, Henry Ashcroft also extending UEA’s lead with a well taken finish.

The first and second teams went head-to-head in a well-contested match after that. The 1s kept their winning spell going with a 5-0 victory. The fourths also won 4-0 away at Norwich Dragons’ sixth side on another successful day for the club.

These matches took place as part of UEA’s Old Boys weekend. The next day a series of alumni games took place alongside events to raise funds for Meningitis Now, honouring former player Mike Covell who sadly died of the disease. The current first team narrowly defeated the alumni 6-5.

There were mixed results for our Hockey sides in BUCS competition. The men beat De Montfort 7-0 to remain top of their league. Mcmahon found the net again, as did Ben Thompson and Harry Badger, who is in fine goalscoring form this season with 11 so far in the BUCS league alone. The assembled crowd were also treated to a rare goal from popular club President Fraser Smith. Mcmahon’s recent exploits mean he is now well ahead in the club’s ‘golden stick’ award for top goalscorer with sixteen to date in all competitions.

The women could not maintain their unbeaten BUCS run so far in an exciting game with Oxford Brookes thirds at the Sportspark. Going 2-0 down, UEA were still looking dangerous on the counter, having several good efforts on goal. Goalkeeper Scarlett Woods also made several smart saves to keep UEA within touching distance.

Áine Gransden pulled one back for UEA but they were soon 3-1 down as Brookes restored their two-goal cushion. UEA had a number of chances to get another back. A squirming shot didn’t quite make it inside the near post, Amy Jones neatly controlled a through-ball but couldn’t find the target from the angle and Beth Rosier slashed a fearsome effort just wide from a corner.

Just as it seemed UEA would never find a breakthrough, Helena Pardo pulled the home side back to 3-2. This sparked a wave of UEA pressure in search of an equaliser as the match neared its end. The Brookes keeper had to be alert to make a great save with her feet, and lively forward Bente Eggink agonisingly smashed a shot against the crossbar in the dying seconds. But despite the attack’s best efforts, UEA would go down to their first BUCS loss of the season. They remain well in contention for the Midlands 3B league title, however.

The women’s seconds sit comfortably in the top half of the Empresa Norfolk Women’s Hockey Premier Division. They beat Broadland seconds 2-0 away from home, with both goals scored by Phoebe Hartz (above), following this up with a 1-0 victory at home to Dragons 4s on Saturday thanks to another Hartz strike.

In Division 3, the fourths have picked up their first win of the season, beating Dragons 8s 2-0 at the Sportspark.

In Football, the men’s seconds beat Cambridge’s second string 2-1 at Colney Lane, with the women’s seconds beating the Harper Adams first team 9-0 away from home. Hannah Binning netted seven, with Hana Adler and Holly Connell also on the scoresheet. Sophie Kelly was named man of the match.

There were two big BUCS home wins for UEA Squash as the women comprehensively beat Loughborough seconds 4-0 to go top of the Midlands 3A league and the men beat Nottingham fourths 4-1, winning 13 games to the visitors’ four. The men’s seconds were beaten 3-0 at Trent thirds but remain in mid-table.