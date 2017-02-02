The University of East Anglia returned to BUCS League action last week with limited success following a glut of postponements due to the freezing weather. Of the 19 matches originally scheduled only nine went ahead with lacrosse, rugby, tennis and ultimate frisbee all falling foul of the poor weather.

There was success, however, for UEAs racket sports, with women’s badminton and men’s squash both picking up convincing victories. The squash team saw off Lincoln 2nds at home by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline to extend their lead further at the top of the Midlands 3B League to an almost unassailable 29 points.

The women’s badminton team also recorded a spellbinding result, putting eight past Derby to confirm a scintillating 8-0 home success. The win leaves UEA third in the table, just three points behind Nottingham 2nds in second and six points adrift of Loughborough 2nds who currently hold top spot.

The men’s futsal 1st and 2nd teams were also in action for UEA. The 1sts returned to winning ways following a disappointing defeat to Bedfordshire before Christmas by seeing off Nottingham Trent by a 9-4 scoreline at Sportspark. The three points moves UEA up above Trent in the table and into third place ahead of their next fixture away at rock-bottom Lincoln. Unfortunately the success of the 1sts was not reciprocated by the 2nds who were narrowly knocked out of the Futsal Conference Cup against Nottingham Trent 3rds. The UEA boys put in a valiant display but ultimately succumbed to an 8-7 defeat.

Of the remaining fixtures UEA failed to pick up a single point. The men’s badminton 1st team went down 8-0 at home to Worcester, while the men’s basketball 2nds are still searching for their second win of the season after a 34-81 home loss to unbeaten University of Lincoln.

The men’s tennis 2nds were also beaten at home by Worcester and the UEA misery was compounded in the rugby as the men’s 2nds conceded a walkover defeat to Coventry 1sts to make it five defeats from seven.

UEA did have some good fortune in golfing competition, however, with our 1st team recording a walkover victory of their own at home to Lincoln.

It means that UEA currently sit 53rd in the BUCS League overall table with a collective points tally of 554.5. With just under half of the BUCS season remaining it leaves UEA with a mountain to climb if the university is to overhaul their Essex counterparts who are currently in 30th place and over 300 points above UEA.