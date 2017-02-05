UEA’s Squash Club will be confident heading into the next round of Derby Day matches having achieved promotion following a victory over Lincoln last week. A victory over rivals Essex would cap off a highly successful season for the club on the court.

Speaking to Concrete, squad and committee member Raeven Headlam attributes Squash’s success to the increased amount of members the club has seen:

“We’ve managed to expand our squad team, allowing us to create a development squad which has given more players a chance to work with our club coach and improve their skills.”

These skills have enabled the Men’s team to comfortably win the Midlands 3B BUCS league with last week’s 3-0 defeat of Lincoln confirming promotion.

The women’s team have also enjoyed success, currently sitting in third position in the local Norfolk League, an improvement on last year.

These positive results follow on from official recognition for the club after they won the most improved sports club award last year.

Despite the considerable amount of on-court success Squash has experienced, the club still prides itself on its friendly atmosphere. “We welcome new members of all ability [including] those who have never played before.”

‘Give it a Go’ sessions are run on Thursdays 5-7pm by the club President, alongside beginner sessions on Wednesdays 4-5pm run by the club coach.

Soon, all eyes will be on Derby Day with the club “very confident [as] last year we had a successful win with a 5-0 victory for the Men’s and a 3-2 victory for the girls.”

The Women’s team have won their fixture several times including wins in 2014 and 2015.

The Men’s 1st team bounced back in 2016, having lost in 2015, and will be looking to repeat their big victory in the next edition of Derby Day in March.