A former University of East Anglia student will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court tomorrow, facing six charges of voyeurism.

22-year-old Luke Mallaband from Walsall, was charged earlier this year in connection with six incidents between 2013 and February 2016. The recorded incidents took place in Mary Chapman Court accommodation and the university library. Mallaband allegedly placed equipment in bathrooms that allowed him to secretly record people whilst they were undressing, showering and using the toilets.

Dr Jon Sharp, Director of Student Services at UEA, said: “There are more than 15,000 students at UEA and providing a secure and welcoming place for them to live and study is of paramount importance to us. In fact, Norwich is ranked as one of the 10 safest places in the country to be a student.”

“We cannot comment on this particular case at this stage, but allegations of this type are extremely rare and we treat them very seriously – working closely with the police and prioritising the wellbeing of our students, staff and visitors. We also work alongside the police and in partnership with UEA Students’ Union to promote crime prevention on our campus.”

“Every new intake of students is given advice on personal safety and the university supports the Students’ Union’s ‘Never OK’ and ‘Good Night Out’ campaigns to prevent sexual harassment both on campus and in the city.”

Mallaband’s first hearing will take place at Norwich Magistrates Court on October 21st.