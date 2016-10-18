A UEA student has been given a suspended sentence after he was caught growing cannabis to pay off his debts, and told he can now never fulfill his aspiration of becoming a teacher.

27 cannabis plants were discovered growing in the home of 34-year-old Edwin Spruit following a police raid at his address in Norwich. Spruit was convicted for the production of cannabis, the possession of cannabis, and money laundering. He admitted committing all crimes to Norwich Crown Court.

Spruit has been given a 12 month jail sentence suspended for 24 months, in addition to being required to carry out 180 hours of unpaid community work and having an imposed curfew for three months. Judge Katherine Moore also told him that he must pay back £14,000, the estimated profit he accrued from growing the cannabis, or otherwise face an additional eight months in prison.

Defence attorney Steven Dyble told the court that Spruit had wanted to sell the drug to pay off his debts and only planned on growing two more crops before stopping. Dyble also described Spruit to the court as being “not the most accomplished offender.”

However, Judge Katherine Moore told Spruit that his operation had been “far from an insignificant enterprise.” She described the UEA student’s decision to grow and sell cannabis as a “clear and calculated” one.

“You came extremely close to an immediate prison sentence,” she told Spruit.

The court was told of Spruit’s aspirations to work as a PE teacher after graduating from UEA, an aim he is now unable to fulfill owing to his criminal record. His representative Dyble said, “He was to become a PE teacher but in view of this conviction he can never be a teacher now. He still wants to complete his degree.”

Spruit’s defence described him as regretful about the crimes he had committed. He said “The remorse he has shown is genuine.”

Dyble also spoke of how Spruit had experienced bereavement at a young age, causing him to turn to alcohol and cannabis use. He said that Spruit had depression and that following his arrest he had received help from the Norfolk Recovery Partnership.

In 2013 another UEA student was caught dealing cannabis and ecstasy. 23-year-old Sheldon Vestey was given a two year suspended sentence of 18 months and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

The first UEA student prosecuted by Norwich Crown Court for the possession of cannabis was in January 1970.