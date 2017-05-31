Elizabeth Morgan, a student at the University of East Anglia has received a prestigious award for her academic research. The Institution of Translation and Interpreting (ITI) has recognised her hard work by giving her a national prize.

During the gala dinner in Cardiff, Miss Morgan was announced the winner for her MA dissertation that focused on the Public Sector language services in Norfolk. She received one of the highest obtained results for her dissertation in which all of her analysis and findings were untaken in Applied Translation at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Two examiners at UEA said: “This dissertation is exceptional in terms of the originality of the research in a topical, challenging and under-researched domain; the very advanced level of intellectual enquiry. Her work encapsulates the mastery of background context, data and relevant academic literature and the nuanced and sophisticated expression of complex ideas and arguments”.

Whilst Miss Morgan is a leading academic in Translation Studies, she is also enrolled as a part-time student, working as a County Councillor in Norfolk and elected member of the Adult Safeguarding Board. Her work within the local community has enabled her to produce high quality research in her specialised field.

ITI Awards chairman, Catherine Park commented: “The judges has a very challenging task in judging this class because the standard was so high, which makes Elizabeth’s achievement all the more impressive. She showed great thoroughness in selecting the most appropriate research methods, and this is a piece of work that has valuable practical applications in informing policy and practices in the public sector”.

Miss Morgan has decided to continue her studies in Translation by accepting an offer by UEA to complete a PhD in Language Services and social integration this September.