In a statement released this morning, UEA SU confirmed that Pimp My Barrow 2019 has been cancelled.

The event attracts over 2000 students, raising in excess of £10,000 for The Big C each year, a cancer charity based in Norfolk.

UEA SU cited safety reasons for cancelling PMB, stating that “the event has grown to a size … that has become unsafe”.

The SU went on to reassure students that “in reality [this] is a break from PMB whilst we spend some time working … to reimagine the event and get it right again”.

They added, “We hope to be able to bring PMB back in 2020”.

Within an hour of the announcement, students have set up an alternative Facebook event ‘PMB 2.0’ and at the time of writing 3000 people are already marked interested or going.

However, third-year english literature student Sophie Clayton said plans to bring the event back in 2020 are unhelpful for students leaving this year: “I’m so disappointed, it’s the one day a year when the UEA community is one big family. And now I won’t get to experience that in my final year at UEA.”

Students expressed their disappointment on Twitter, commenting on how long the SU took to release the announcement, with less than two weeks until the event would have happened.

If UEA just wants to get on and tell us if pimp my barrow is actually happening or not instead of leaving us playing these guessing games that would be fab 🙄 — HannahDarvill (@Hannah_Darvill) April 16, 2019

Ivo Garnham, a first-year politics and economics student said: “Although I am understanding of the reasons for cancellation, I think the lack of communication from the SU has been disgraceful. I don’t think the angry comments thrown around over the Easter holiday have helped anyone. Going forward, the SU needs to keep students in the loop about major decisions like this otherwise it will be risking even greater loss of trust.”

Me when the UEA SU decided to cancel pimp my barrow this year 😢😢 https://t.co/baessXdlVm — czarina (@foundwxnderland) April 25, 2019

UEA SU’s statement in full can be found here: https://www.uea.su/news/article/ueasu/pimp-my-barrow-2019/