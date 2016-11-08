The UEA SU website (uea.su) uses a domain from the Soviet Union that is associated with cybercrime.

The .su domain is the country code top-level domain that was assigned to the Soviet Union in 1990. The Soviet Union was dissolved by the end of the following year, but the .su domain is still available for use today. Since 2009 it has been maintained by Russia’s Technical Center of Internet (TCI). According to the TCI there are just under 120,000 .su domain names that are currently registered. This compares to 5.37 million .ru domain names, which is Russia’s country code top-level domain.

The SU launched its latest website (uea.su) over the summer, moving away from their previous domain name, ueastudent.com. The uea.su domain name has been registered since March of this year and is paid for until March 2017. The decision to make the UEA SU website use a .su domain adds the union’s site to a notorious section of the internet.

Cyber security experts have described the Soviet domain as being a “haven” for hackers and cybercriminals. Andrei Komarov from Group-IB, an international cyber security firm that runs one of Russia’s official internet watchdogs, said of the .su domain in 2013 that he estimated “more than half of cybercriminals in Russia and former USSR [countries] use it.”

A common use for the Soviet domain is control of botnets, which are networks of multiple computers that can be used to carry out various types of cybercrime, including hacking and DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks.

Other domain names from countries that subsequently dissolved, like Yugoslavia’s .yu and East Germany’s .dd have long since been defunct. However, the .su domain cannot simply be shut down due to the many innocent websites that use it, such as that of UEA SU and four other UK student unions. Komarov acknowledged this, saying that “lots of legitimate domains are registered there.”

Sergei Ovcharenko, from the Foundation for Internet Development which merged into the TCI in 2009, admitted in 2013 that the .su domain has a cyber security problem, saying “we realise it’s a threat for our image.” Despite the comparatively low number of sites ending in .su, Ovcharenko acknowledged that the fraudulent sites are often allowed to stay online for far longer than they should. He also pointed out that most .su websites are designed for legitimate purposes.

An SU spokesperson said: “The change to uea.su was implemented over the summer to simplify things and mirrors the actions of several SUs around the UK. Although the .su domain originally denoted Soviet Russia, internet addressing just points a browser to the correct IP address. Traffic doesn’t go through the Soviet Union and the site is hosted at the UKFast data centre in Manchester with payments handled by a secure link to sagepay. Students can be rest assured that both facilities offer industry standard security.”

Soviet domains are typically more expensive to register than the likes of .co.uk or .com. Those more common domains tend to cost around £3.75 per year.

By comparison, the cheaper domains from the Soviet Union are priced at approximately £24 per year.

A 2013 Huffington Post article on the subject ends: “if you get sent a link to a website ending in .su, it’s probably worth taking extra care.”