The university sport season is underway across the country, with UEA teams participating in the British Universities College & Sport League (BUCS).

Starting with badminton, the women’s 1st XI were soundly beaten in their opening game of the season, suffering a 6-2 defeat to Loughborough 2nds. The men opened up their campaign last Wednesday in slightly better fashion, overcoming the University of Leicester 6-3 at Sportspark.

In football, the men’s 1st XI got their season off to a flyer with a convincing 7-1 home win against Bedford’s 2nd team. Goals from Axcell, Hassan, Russell, Betts, Draper and a brace by Dalton ensured a comfortable victory and top spot in the fledging Midlands 3A league table. The women’s team couldn’t quite emulate their male counterparts, but secured a vital point in a 2-2 away draw against Bedford 1st. That was followed up by a 3-2 home defeat to Cambridge at Colney to leave the Women in 3rd place in the table with one point from their opening two fixtures.

The Women’s Hockey 1st XI, however, started the campaign with a win, overcoming Oxford Brookes 3rds 4-2 to top the table after week one. The men secured an important point at home against the same opposition, while the Men’s 2nd XI overcame Anglia Ruskin with a convincing 4-1 win on home turf.

Both the men and women’s tennis teams are also celebrating success after both groups claimed convincing opening game victories. The Men’s 1st XI saw off the University of Nottingham 5th team with a destructive 10-2 victory, yet the women managed to achieve an even more impressive and comprehensive result.

A totally dominant performance from the women’s team produced a stunning 12-0 home success against the Oxford Brookes 2nd XI to leave UEA top of the Midlands 2B League.