UEA currently sit 37th in the BUCS university sport rankings with 929 points, ahead of Leicester, Oxford Brookes and York. Our 47 BUCS league teams have picked up 245 wins, 247 losses and 30 draws, with a win rate of 47 percent. 593 of UEA’s points came from the league, 212 from the cup, with the remaining 124 coming from individual sports such as Athletics.

While one or two league standings are yet to be totalled up by BUCS, the current standings give a fairly accurate representation of where UEA will be finishing the year. When confirmed, it will be UEA’s best ever BUCS ranking and their first top 40 finish, continuing the upward trajectory of UEA Sport in the league tables since their 67th place finish in 2009.

UEA’s top scoring club is Futsal, with 87 points thanks to the men’s 2s’ Midlands Conference Cup run plus great league results from the women and men’s 1s, as covered in Concrete. Volleyball are UEA’s second most valuable club with 79 points, helped by the women’s national Trophy final appearance. Lacrosse are third on 78 points, gained by the women’s 1s’ historic Midlands Conference Cup semi-final, the men staying up in Midlands 1A, plus two mid-table finishes for the women’s teams.

After an historic season for the men’s teams spearheaded by the 1s’ promotion, Rugby Union are fourth with 66 points, with Badminton (57) and Fencing (55) rounding out UEA’s top six.

UEA rank eighth in the Midlands region, with UEA Pirates BUCS’ tenth highest scoring American Football team.

The resources universities like Derby put into their sport with the stated aim of achieving a coveted BUCS top 40 position (it must be added, with mixed success) puts into perspective the significance of this achievement by everyone in UEA’s individual clubs and the UEA Sport office.