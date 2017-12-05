UEA has been ranked in the top 40 universities across the UK for its social media use.

A survey conducted this year has placed UEA 35th for its activity, engagement, and popularity.

Uni Shoots, the student video production company that conducted the study, compared their social media rankings with the Guardian’s 2018 league table to see if there was a correlation between the number of followers on social media and the university’s overall ranking.

Their results were varied. For instance, one outlier is London Metropolitan University, which was 117th in the Guardian league table, but took fourth place in its social media ranking.

After analysing university activity on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, Oxford was voted number one for the highest social media ranking with over 3,000,000 followers.

Later surveys will also consider the activity and engagement with Snapchat and Twitter in regards to university ranking.

The study concluded the most socially active universities have higher followers across their social media platforms.