Luke Mallaband, who admitted to recording in various locations of UEA, including the library toilets and student accommodation, was spared jail last week.

The infamous UEA voyeur was sentenced to a six-month curfew from 7pm to 7am, and a three-year ban from entering female and gender-neutral toilets. He was also given a three-year community order, a mandatory 200-hour sex offending behaviour programme and fined costs of £170.

The prosecution stated that, earlier this year, a woman found a plastic bag with a hole cut out in a gender-neutral toilet of the library.

Thirty-eight voyeuristic videos were found on Mallaband’s phone, filmed between July 2013 and February 2016. The bag contained food, drink, and a box with another hole.

In the box, she found an iPhone on record mode. The woman handed in the bag to the library helpdesk, after which Mallaband admitted the belongings were his and promised to delete the videos, saying that a phone malfunction caused his phone to record by itself.

Later that day, the woman thought back on the incident, and filed a complaint with UEA and the police. The woman said she was concerned about “what the offender would do in the future if this offence was not dealt with at the time”..

A probation report later said Mallaband posed a “high risk of posing serious harm to females”.