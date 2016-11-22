UEA Women’s Rugby beat Worcester 45-5 in the Midlands 1A League. The UEA Women’s Rugby 1st team are not accustomed to losing matches. Last season, the ladies finished undefeated in a campaign that saw regular 100-0 victories, a Derby Day success over Essex and an impressive league and cup double. It was the women’s rugby team’s first league title in a number of years and heralded a new dawn for the women as they stepped up to the more challenging prospect of the Midlands 1A League.

It was clear from the start that UEA were not playing to the best of their ability. Worcester were a rough team, with their main asset coming from their forward play. UEA, on the other hand, rely on speed and stamina to score tries. Despite UEA seemingly having the advantage, their early play wasn’t quite up to scratch. That was until full-back Hannah Shaw sprinted through a gap in the Worcester defence to score the first try of the game.

The hosts, riled by UEA’s early lead, adopted a scrappier approach to the contest which allowed UEA to capitalise and register three more tries. Yasmin Pemberton, UEA’s captain, was running the show with her quick footwork, which made her impossible to catch for the Worcester side. Pemberton converted three out of the four tries in the first half including a superb solo effort, running the length of the field from an intercepted pass to make it 26-5 at half time.

Into the second half and despite Worcester’s scrum looking more dangerous, substitutions in their front row had a negative effect. Several of the home side’s scrums collapsed prompting repeated warnings from the referee not to engage early. This brought about the suggestion of uncontested scrums due to the unsafe nature of Worcester’s play, although the hosts were quick to dismiss the idea as it would have restricted their chances of regaining possession.

With the match drawing towards its conclusion Worcester began to show their fatigue, despite almost reducing the arrears with not long left to play. By now, however, UEA had found their rhythm and a superb display of teamwork produced three scintillating tries scored by Ella Watson, Jess Fox and Pemberton. The final whistle soon blew and despite taking a comfortable 45-5 victory, it was mixed emotions for UEA. Captain and scorer of four tries, Pemberton, said: “Yes we won, but we can improve. We took a while to get into the swing of the game, we always do, but everyone gave everything and that’s all we ask.”

The result leaves the 1st team third in the table with ten points from their opening four games. Next up for the women’s team is a cup encounter at home to Canterbury Christ Church on Wednesday 23rd November.