The University of East Anglia Men’s 3rd football team are sending a strong message to all future competitors from their own division and above. They continued their impressive start to the season on Wednesday 30th November with an 8-0 home league win against Bishop Grosseteste Men’s 2nd football team in Midlands Division 6A.

Not only was it yet another emphatic victory, but they have extended their winning streak, having won all five of their British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) matches in their debut season, scoring 26 goals whilst only conceding twice. This includes a 7-1 away victory in the Midlands Conference Plate against Birmingham City University Men’s 3rd team, from a division above, seven days prior. This means nearly halfway through their season, they are into the quarter-finals of the cup competition and also top of the league by two points, with second-placed Derby’s 6th XI having played an extra game.

The match against Bishop Grosseteste was controlled by UEA from the first minute to the last with their possession based football. The home team passed the ball comfortably around the opposition, creating a number of chances early on, while pressing quickly and successfully whenever their opponents did have possession.

From early on, UEA started to pile the pressure on with a few chances for the home side in quick succession. This pressure eventually paid off with UEA taking the lead after 29 minutes as Rinor Plepolli ran onto a penetrating through ball to calmly take the ball around the goalkeeper and finish from a tight angle. Less than two minutes later Plepolli found himself inside the opposition box again with another smartly taken finish in the bottom left corner. As the teams went in for half time, UEA deserved the lead, and the 2-0 scoreline perhaps understated their dominance.

Any optimism given to the away team was quickly dissipated by an early goal for UEA in the second half. Three minutes after the break, Callum James struck the ball with power and precision in the top left corner from outside the box, out of reach of the diving goalkeeper.

An accurate cross from team captain Harry Cranfield allowed Pauls Dombrovskis to head the ball into the top right corner before a Jason Lines delivery similarly allowed Luke Harris to place his header to the left of the goalkeeper for another goal ten minutes later.

The noticeable difference in fitness between the two sides then allowed UEA to dominate the match and score another three goals against their fatigued opposition in the final ten minutes. Firstly another well-weighted through ball, which had been successful and regular throughout the match, allowed Alex Joseph to break through the Bishop Grosseteste defensive line, collect the ball, pass the goalkeeper and finish into the open net.

Soon after, Plepolli recovered possession following a save, and was allowed time in the box to find James Gallagher who was unmarked at the penalty spot, and calmly slotted the ball to the left of the goalkeeper. Gallagher then quickly scored his second with three minutes left in the game, controlling a high bouncing ball well to stylishly flick it over the onrushing goalkeeper.

Despite all round impressive performances, man-of-the-match was suitably given to Plepolli, who was a constant threat to the opposition’s defence, assisting two goals and scoring twice himself.

Following this comfortable victory, UEA will hope to continue their winning form as they strive to win the league. The Men’s 3rd team’s next BUCS league game is against bottom placed Peterborough 1st team at Colney Lane at 2pm on Wednesday 7th December.