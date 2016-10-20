The University of East Anglia’s Law School was vandalised in an attack on Monday night. The perpetrators shattered windows with rocks while students from UEA’s Law Society were still inside the building. Police were called at 8:00pm following reports of the country house being under attack.

Second year law student, Abby Robinson, who was inside the building at the time described the ordeal, stating: “Just as we were about to finish, a rock came through the window at which point we abandoned the moot, legged it to the corridor and closed the doors.”

Police confirmed that four windows had been smashed by the trespassers. Five youths, two on bicycles, were seen leaving the scene.

The students in the building reported the incident to campus security, and the university later informed them that those responsible have been found.