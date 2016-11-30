“I would like to have a dragon. It’s a classic staple, I’d have one I can ride and be friends with, and I’d make BBQ food all the time with its breath. Oh, and I’d kill all my enemies.” – Elley West

“A Hippogriff because they could fly you anywhere and they’re also really loyal and brave and could save you if you were in danger.” – India Alderson-Edwards

“A sphinx because they tell you riddles and they’d keep you on your toes OR a phoenix because Fawkes was the most magical, and I cried so hard when he left after Dumbledore died.” – Laura Symonds

“I’d go for a Dementor. Bit dark? Probably, but come on, it’s pretty cool too. Stick two on a leash and you can walk amongst them like Michonne (that’s how it works right?).” – Melissa Haggar

“I really want a dire wolf. I like that they’re protective, and I would take mine everywhere with me – like a best friend and a bodyguard – and I’d ride it around the woods.” – Lois Young

“A kitsune – it’s a spectral many-tailed fox of Japanese folklore often representing female beauty and intelligence – but I like it because for some reason the kitsune made victims eat tofu whilst it possessed them!” – Emily Walker

“Simply a talking tortoise. Imagine all the things a 100-year-old tortoise would have seen and would be able to talk about.” – Kate Romain

“An Owlbear…It has the head of an owl, and the body of a bear. Need I say more?” – Dougie Dodds