On Sunday 2nd December, six dance clubs and societies came together to present UEA’s first Charity Winter Dance Show, raising money for the homeless of Norwich. The show was an enormous success, managing to surpass the fundraising goal of £1,000.

The clubs usually organise a collective end-of-year dance show in May where they showcase what they have all been up to during the year, which means that for a lot of dancers, this is their only time of the year to perform on stage. This year, as part of an initiative to provide performance opportunities for their members and increase collaborations between dance clubs, six clubs (Dancesquad, Ballet, Tap, Dancesport, Cheer dance and Salsa society) decided to go ahead and create UEA’s first winter dance show.

The showcase may have only been an hour long (compared to a usual two hours in the annual May show), however the amount of talent presented proved that in this case, quality triumphs over quantity. Most clubs presented two numbers ranging from beginners all the way to advanced level, in their respective disciplines. Having had only a few weeks to prepare for this show, instead of the usual year, it was truly inspiring to see how incredible dancers worked, and what they can achieve in such a short amount of time, as ballet president Amie Dutton outlined: ‘a lot of people had never been on stage before or were complete beginners.’

The amount raised totalled a whopping £1,120, which will all be sent to Anon Street Team, a Norwich charity who go out and feed the homeless every week. SU Activities and opportunities officer Oli Gray, who already helps out at AST and presented the show on Sunday night, commented: ‘It was a pleasure to present such a talented lineup, showing that it’s never too late to get involved in our clubs and societies, as many of the performers we saw had only began dancing since the start of term. It was also great for so many students to see what the higher level squads perform in competitions across the country when representing UEA. With such thoughtfully choreographed and performed routines, I’m sure they’ll continue to achieve in next year’s comps!’

Dancesquad president Laura Wilson reiterated how amazing it was ‘for all the dance clubs to come together and raise money for a great charity’ and along with Dutton, hopes that it will ‘continue in following years’.

Finally, Gray said he would like to ‘thank everyone on behalf of AST Norwich. The money raised will help AST continue to support homeless people in Norwich through their toughest few months of the year by providing hot food, sleeping bags and clothing every week.’