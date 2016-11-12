UEA’s first and second indoor cricket teams enjoyed mixed success in the first round of matches in the Midlands Indoor Cricket League last month.

Both teams played four games, with the first team winning three; only losing against a strong Loughborough outfit, and the second team winning their opening game but coming unstuck in the following matches.

UEA’s first team faced Anglia Ruskin’s Chelmsford team in their opening game. UEA, fielding first, bowled consistent lines and difficult lengths which meant the opposition batsmen struggled to find the boundary with any regularity and stumbled their way to a score of 73 from the allotted 10 overs.

UEA’s opening batsmen, Theeshan Seelan and Jake Lawrence ensured that their team reached the target without losing a wicket.

Playing against Northampton’s first team in the second game, UEA were ruthless once again. Batting first this time, UEA set a formidable total of 141 with contributions from everyone. Maintaining the same excellent intensity in the field, UEA bowled Northampton out for just 25, 116 runs shy of UEA’s score.

A tougher challenge awaited the first team in their third game against Loughborough, one of the strongest sides in the country. UEA bowled well in places but some strong, straight hitting ensured Loughborough scored a large total of 134.

UEA lost two early wickets and despite a middle-order resurgence from Theeshan Seelan and Richard Ewart, always looked destined to fall short, which they did, eventually reaching 101 all out.

Facing Bishop Grosseteste in the first team’s final game, the bowlers again bowled excellent line and lengths and restricted the opposition to a moderate total. Despite regular wickets, Harry Bailey’s unbeaten innings ensured UEA reached the target with an over to spare.

UEA’s second team also got off to a good start, comfortably defending their score against Bishop Grosseteste, their first win in two years. However, in the next three games they lost decisively to Loughborough before failing to defend 89 against De Montfort and then falling 28 runs short of Anglia Ruskin’s total of 95.

UEA’s first team sit in 2nd place in the Midlands Indoor Cricket League and with a decent chance of qualifying for the national finals, will return to Leicester for the second round of matches in December with everything to play for.