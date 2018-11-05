On Monday 22 October, Concrete and Norwich Science Festival teamed up to run a workshop for young writers looking to get into science writing.

During the workshop, the students were given a talk on how science writing may differ from writing for other sectors of the newspaper, such as News or Features.

The students were then given the opportunity to research and begin to write their own science article.

They chose ideas from a range of scientific subjects, such as robotics research, the discovery of the Roman ‘vampire’ baby, and microbes. The students were also given some tips on how to write reviews of Science Festival events.

The workshop was run by Concrete’s Editor-in-Chief, Sophie Bunce, and the Senior Science Writer, Hannah Brown. Concrete would like to thank Norwich Science Festival for their aid in running the workshop.

