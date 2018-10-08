Grungy, punky and honest to a t, UEA rockers Space is Big have spent 2018 turning heads in the Norwich punk scene.

Fronted by Minty Taylor and completed by Ed Brown, Henry Opina and Harry Surman, the band draws inspiration from hand-on-heart staples such as Green Day and Mom Jeans. Their frenetic energy is always clearly on display, blaring out like Against Me and Frank Turner’s loud baby.

The band’s mission statement for their EP, Five Mores Minutes, is to play smart, yet accessible, pop-punk. The EP is available to buy from Off With Their Records, whilst singles Thunderbolt and Norman Ground are available to stream from most services.

FFO: Frank Turner, Against Me, Green Day

Essential tracks: Norman Ground, Thunderbolt