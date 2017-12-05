According to the government’s newest budget, it will soon become easier for international students and academics to find work in the UK. The budget detailed that the government will “change immigration rules to enable world-leading scientists and researchers endorsed under the Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) route to apply for settlement after three years.”

The changes made intend to “make it quicker for highly skilled students to apply to work in the UK after finishing their degrees; and reduce red tape in hiring international researchers and members of established research teams.”

The government state they will do this by relaxing the labour market test and allowing the UK’s research councils and other select organisations to sponsor researchers.

This will allow graduates who apply for a Tier 2 skilled worker visa to be granted as soon as they finish their course, as opposed to once they are awarded their final degree.

As for the settlement of Tier 1 workers, the announcement reduces the programmes’ current five year wait for eligibility to just three following an increase in the number of visas available from one to two thousand annually.

Indications from the Home Office also point towards an extension of a scheme that relaxes visa rules for master’s students applying to the universities of Bath, Cambridge, and Oxford, as well as Imperial College London.

Though the changes have been generally well received, some have questioned whether it is enough to simply alter existing legislation for EU nationals or if completely new systems are needed following Brexit. Pam Tatlow, chief executive of the MillionPlus mission group, claimed “the key to the future is reconciling issues around settled status of EU nationals in the UK at the time of Brexit, but also achieving a system that supports continuing mobility between the UK and the EU.

“This is why the Home Office needs to publish the White Paper, which would precede the immigration bill, as soon as possible.”