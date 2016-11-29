A Union officer has been banned from the LCR after stealing from behind the bar and biting a security guard.

Welfare, community and diversity officer, Jo Swo – who was elected for a second year in March 2016 – was banned after what been called “unacceptable” behaviour at the A-list club night on Saturday.

She was involved with a number of incidents at the event on the 26th November whilst on a night out with a group of other Union officers. The group posted photos on Facebook that showed them sat on tables in the Hive, as well as swearing at the camera. It has been confirmed that during the night, Miss Swo stole from behind the bar, used the cloakroom without paying, and bit union security staff. And it is reported that a number of union staff complained about her behaviour.

Miss Swo acknowledged the incidents and apologised for her behaviour. She said: “My behaviour on Saturday night was completely unacceptable and I came in the next day to apologise unreservedly to the staff involved that handled the incident. It’s crucially important that our code of conduct sets standards that all students including officers have to follow. I will obviously abide by any sanction issued under the SU code.”

A Union spokesperson conformed the ban, adding: “The SU has a robust members’ code of conduct, set democratically by the Union’s council and supervised externally which sets out the standards of behaviour expected by all students in Union venues, and the action we will take when the code is breached. In this case the officer concerned has been treated as any other member committing these offences on a night out would be treated- which in this case means a suspension from licensed premises- and the expectation is that there will not be a repeat”.