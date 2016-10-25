A controversial rent strike policy has been dropped from the upcoming union council agendas. An anonymous union source confirmed that the proposal had been dropped, following the publication of ‘UEA rent strike threat’ [Concrete front page, Issue 328]. A union officer had planned to put forward the proposal, which would encourage students to forgo rent payments, similar to the strikes at University College London.

Rent strike action, which began in February, and has seen hundreds of students in London striking over sub-standard university accommodation. The most expensive accommodation at UCL costs £280 per week.

UEA’s most expensive accommodation is currently Hickling and Barton house, priced at £148 per week. In 2015, Money Supermarket research named UEA accommodation sixth best in the country for value for money. In 2011 UEA accommodation was voted number one in the country by ‘What Uni’ Student Choice awards.

It is unknown if the policy will be proposed later on in the year.