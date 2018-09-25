Black and Ethnic Minority (BME) academics remain an extremely small minority across UK universities, particularly in senior positions, a recent study has found.

The organisation Advance HE, formerly known as the Equality Challenge Unit charity, recorded statistics for the 2016-17 academic year. Annual reports are collated with the objective of ensuring the aims of it’s Race Equality Charter (REC) are met. The charter seeks “to improve the representation, progression and success of minority ethnic staff and students within higher education”.

Of around 19000 individuals recorded as professors, only 90 were black men and 25 were black women. More than 14000 of these professors were white men; 92% of female professors were white.

BME academics are also more likely than their white counterparts to be in junior positions and on fixed-term rather than permanent contracts, and remain less well-paid overall.

However, this gap is gradually narrowing in both staff presence, with consistent increases being recorded across the board as institutions seek to be more representative of the students they educate.